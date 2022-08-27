Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 30.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $69.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

