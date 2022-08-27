Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,640 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after buying an additional 2,009,197 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 138,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,919,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

SJR opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

