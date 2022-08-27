Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Henry Schein by 89.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

