Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.69. 1,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 105,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Specifically, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,386 shares of company stock worth $428,667. Insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent Trading Down 6.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.56.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period.

About Nuvalent



Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Articles

