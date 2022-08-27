Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE GLW opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.