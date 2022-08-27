State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 30,589 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $254.04. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

