State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $37,899,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

