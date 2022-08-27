State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after buying an additional 111,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 20.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 503,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,026,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Nordson by 48,279.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 80,627 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $232.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

