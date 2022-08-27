State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

