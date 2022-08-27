Raymond James & Associates Acquires 44,667 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,247,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.