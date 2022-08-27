State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,203,000 after buying an additional 610,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 3.1 %

CPRT stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.