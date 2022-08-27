Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Critical Contrast

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 8.21% 11.53% 5.08% Paycom Software 18.85% 23.38% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mimecast and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 12 3 0 2.20 Paycom Software 0 5 8 0 2.62

Volatility & Risk

Mimecast presently has a consensus price target of $78.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $382.53, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Mimecast.

Mimecast has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mimecast and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $501.40 million 10.67 $29.75 million $0.70 114.17 Paycom Software $1.06 billion 20.51 $195.96 million $3.93 91.76

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Mimecast. Paycom Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mimecast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Mimecast on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, such as Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Business Continuity and Sync & Recover, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Health Care Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Mimecast Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it offers Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning and content subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collect, track, and manage the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

