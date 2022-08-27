Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.39.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 24.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

