Wintrust Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $232.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.76. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

