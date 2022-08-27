Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $351.74 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

