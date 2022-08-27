US Bancorp DE Sells 9,657 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,226,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP stock opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.