US Bancorp DE Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after buying an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after buying an additional 177,354 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $113.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

