US Bancorp DE Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 724,941 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SLB opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

