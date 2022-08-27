US Bancorp DE Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $118.53 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.86.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.143 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

