US Bancorp DE Sells 452 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of Dover worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

