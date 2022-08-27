US Bancorp DE Sells 11,725 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.