US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $211.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

