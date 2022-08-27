Celo Euro Hits Market Capitalization of $33.34 Million (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.34 million and $34,645.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085623 BTC.

Celo Euro Coin Profile

CEUR is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

