US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.12% of Magna International worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MGA opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $90.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

