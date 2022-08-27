Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $223.28 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.