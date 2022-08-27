US Bancorp DE Purchases 130 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 72,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

