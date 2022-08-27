US Bancorp DE Sells 4,696 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $262.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

