US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after acquiring an additional 296,552 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $695.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

