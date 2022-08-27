US Bancorp DE Has $26.06 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,567 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 641,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

