American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,630 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.49% of Kornit Digital worth $61,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

