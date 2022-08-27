American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,580,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $563.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

