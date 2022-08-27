American Century Companies Inc. Sells 143,109 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Digital Realty Trust worth $57,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.