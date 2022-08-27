American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,241 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.89% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $62,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,749,000 after buying an additional 927,722 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after buying an additional 538,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 899,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,324,000 after buying an additional 170,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.