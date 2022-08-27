Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 869,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,409 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $56,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,428.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549,693 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

