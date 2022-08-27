American Century Companies Inc. Has $57.11 Million Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,869 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 10.85% of OneWater Marine worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $41.13 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $628.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.66.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

