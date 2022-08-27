NFTX (NFTX) Price Tops $24.71 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. NFTX has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $105,335.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for about $24.71 or 0.00122271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085623 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

