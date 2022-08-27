EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258,704.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $258,704.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00821175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
