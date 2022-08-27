EpiK Protocol (EPK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258,704.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $258,704.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EpiK Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00821175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EpiK Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EpiK Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.