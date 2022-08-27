BitTube (TUBE) Market Cap Reaches $142,389.85

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. BitTube has a market cap of $142,389.85 and $1,054.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.77 or 0.00711467 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 352,329,690 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

