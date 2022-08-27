NerveNetwork (NVT) Tops One Day Volume of $159,419.00

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $159,419.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008670 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001166 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

