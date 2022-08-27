Kalata (KALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,135.00

Kalata (KALA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $22,260.94 and approximately $3,135.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00821175 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Kalata Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.