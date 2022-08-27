BLink (BLINK) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

BLink (BLINK) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $347,977.95 and $12.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLink has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00128575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085623 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLink

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

