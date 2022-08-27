American Century Companies Inc. Has $63.57 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,751 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $63,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

