Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,075 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.26% of Paycor HCM worth $64,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.89. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.