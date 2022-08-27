Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.61% of Vontier worth $65,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $47,443,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $31,166,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 755,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after purchasing an additional 624,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

