American Century Companies Inc. Buys 18,622 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.56% of Graco worth $65,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,189,000 after purchasing an additional 201,147 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after buying an additional 149,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,041,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,861,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,077,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 3.9 %

GGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

