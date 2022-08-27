American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.90% of Switch worth $67,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Switch by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Switch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Switch by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,286,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,491,000 after purchasing an additional 643,504 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SWCH. Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Insider Activity

Switch Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Switch Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

