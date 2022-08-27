American Century Companies Inc. Has $68.81 Million Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.54% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $68,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

