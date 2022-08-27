EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.42% of EPAM Systems worth $71,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock worth $28,935,768 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

NYSE EPAM opened at $422.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

