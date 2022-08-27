American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477,542 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.30% of Independent Bank Group worth $69,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.51. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,165 shares of company stock worth $827,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

