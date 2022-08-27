American Century Companies Inc. Buys 25,314 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Matador Resources worth $69,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 354,971 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

